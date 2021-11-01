Food & Agribusiness of the Year named

Alsum Farms & Produce recently earned Compeer Financial’s 2021 Food & Agribusiness of the Year Award. The award recognizes businesses in the agricultural-supply chain that have shown leadership in innovation, agricultural advocacy, community outreach and client service.
Alsum Farms & Produce is vertically integrated – growing, sourcing, packing and shipping many potato varieties. The operation also grows and distributes onions and pumpkins, and partners with family farms across the United States to deliver a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to grocers year-round.
Alsum Farms annually produces about 200 million pounds of potatoes. The company employs 225 full-time employees at its headquarters in Friesland, Wisconsin, and its locations in Grand Marsh and Arena, Wisconsin.
Larry Alsum, the company’s president and CEO, oversees the family-owned operation. His daughters – Wendy Alsum-Dykstra and Heidi Alsum-Randall – are preparing to eventually lead the business.
“Our vision is to be a leader in the fresh-produce industry,” said Alsum-Dykstra, chief operating officer of logistics and maintenance. “To do that our entire team must be committed to innovation and looking for opportunities across the entire operation. It also takes a lot of collaboration between our growers, suppliers, other business partners and industry associations. Part of our success has been in working with people we trust, especially our employees, as we meet the needs of our customers and feed families across the nation.”
Compeer Financial introduced the Food & Agribusiness of the Year Award in 2021.
“Compeer Financial understands the vital role agribusinesses such as Alsum Farms & Produce play on a local, regional and national level,” said Ty Rohloff, senior food and agribusiness lending specialist at Compeer. “We’re proud to recognize Alsum for their commitment to advocating for agriculture, their robust outreach in the communities they serve, and their strong dedication to stewardship and sustainability.”
Visit youtube.com and search for "Compeer Financial Food & Agribusiness of the Year" to watch a video about Alsum Farms.
Nominations for Compeer Financial’s 2022 Food and Agribusiness of the Year Award will open in early 2022. Visit pages.compeer.com and search for "Food & Agribusiness of the Year" for more information.