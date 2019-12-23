The state of food systems in 113 countries is analyzed in the recently published “Global Food Security Index.” The index is a measure of a country’s food system, taking into account its ability to supply enough calories to its population as well as how the food system is affected by factors ranging from political stability to climate threats. The 2019 index provides new data and insights about agriculture infrastructure and nutritional standards. The report was developed by The Economist Intelligence Unit, and was supported by Corteva Agriscience.
The index focuses on food affordability, availability and quality. Natural resources and resilience is a separate category of data sets in the publication. When that category was accounted for in the analysis all countries suffered a decline in overall scores. That highlights the vulnerability of global food systems against threats such as drought, flood and increasing sea levels, according to the authors.
When natural resources and resilience were considered, countries that are heavily dependent on food imports – such as Singapore, the United Emirates and the Philippines – declined in the ranking – by 11, nine and eight places respectively. Singapore’s decline also was attributed to its vulnerability to storm severity, ocean eutrophication and increasing sea levels.
Essential vitamins and minerals aren’t available in many countries. More than 30 percent of countries reported to have insufficient amounts of vitamin A, which is key in ensuring normal vision, a healthy immune system and organ function. About 25 percent of countries measured have insufficient amounts of zinc, an essential nutrient for maintaining a healthy immune system and functioning metabolism.
Undernourishment occurs despite food availability
Most countries in the index have sufficient food supply for their population. Yet more than 820 million people are hungry, according to the “State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World,” a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. More than a third of countries analyzed in the Global Food Security Index indicate that more than 10 percent of their population is undernourished.
“The insights revealed by the 2019 index allow all stakeholders in the food ecosystem to understand the challenges hindering our progress toward a more-food-secure world,” said Dana Bolden, senior vice-president of external affairs and sustainability for Corteva Agriscience. “We all play a role in the food-value chain – from farmers, governments and industry leaders to retailers and consumers. It’s our shared responsibility to use the findings as a catalyst for action, and drive progress toward a more-sustainable food system. In doing so we can produce more-nutritious food, improve food accessibility and, ultimately, achieve global food security.”
Visit youtube.com and search for “Global Food Security Index" to watch a video about food security. Visit foodsecurityindex.eiu.com for more information.