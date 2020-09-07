Seventeen food banks and other nonprofits serving people across Wisconsin will receive a total of about $5 million through the COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant. The funding aims to help them adapt to infrastructure challenges they’ve faced as a result of COVID-19.
Additionally the $10 million provided as part of the COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products grant will be distributed across two of Wisconsin’s largest hunger-relief organizations. As part of the application for the funding, recipients needed to demonstrate an ability to successfully network with producers, processors, Tribal Nations and food banks from across the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The Food Security Initiative is made possible from Wisconsin’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding. It is comprised of two grants – the $5 million COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant and the $10 million COVID-19 Food Security and Wisconsin Products Grant. Visit FoodSecurity.wi.gov for more information.