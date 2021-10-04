Forage Analysis Superbowl winners recognized

Awards recently were presented to top five finishers at the 2021 Forage Analysis Superbowl luncheon during World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Herrington Farms Inc. of Troy, New York, earned the grand champion forage-producer award for a brown midrib-corn silage entry. Marty Farms of Sterling, Ohio, earned the grand champion first-time entrant award.
Kensinger Farms of Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, earned the quality counts corn-silage award. The quality counts hay-haylage award was presented to Legacy Farms of Shell Lake, Wisconsin. The first five placings from each category are listed.
Grand Champion Baleage
- Jenks Jerseys, Marathon, Wisconsin
- Denmar Acres, Greenleaf, Wisconsin
- Eric Speltz, Altura, Minnesota
- Coulee Crest LLC, Cashton, Wisconsin
- Freysbush Dairy LLC, Fort Plain, New York
Grand Champion Commercial Hay
- Hardrock Farms Inc., Wheatland, Wyoming
- Carlson Brothers Farm, Jewell, Iowa
- Little Hay Company, Wilsonville, Nebraska
- Calvin Carlson, Jewell, Iowa
- Lazy 2K Livestock, Wheatland, Wyoming
Grand Champion Dairy Hay
- Olson Farms, Lena, Wisconsin
- Donald and Nancy Hasselquist, Osceola, Wisconsin
- Mark Rueth, Oxford, Wisconsin
- E & A Milkers, Sigourney, Iowa
- Schroeder Farms, Odebolt, Iowa
Grand Champion Grass Hay
- Cozy Nook Farm, Waukesha, Wisconsin
- Lazy 2K Livestock, Wheatland, Wyoming
- Hardrock Farms Inc., Wheatland, Wyoming
- Donald and Nancy Hasselquist, Osceola, Wisconsin
- Stefan Hay Company, North Collins, New York
Grand Champion Alfalfa Haylage
- Todd Mark, Elmwood, Wisconsin
- Opportunity Acres, Lena, Wisconsin
- Ciolkosz Dairy, Thorp, Wisconsin
- Mike Redetzke, Colby, Wisconsin
- Sand Creek Dairy, Hastings, Michigan
Grand Champion Mixed-Grass Haylage
- Opportunity Acres, Lena, Wisconsin
- Morning View Dairy LLC, Merrill, Wisconsin
- Leuer Dairy, Oconto, Wisconsin
- Legacy Farms, Shell Lake, Wisconsin
- Four Cubs Farm, Grantsburg, Wisconsin
Grand Champion Standard Corn Silage
- Egan Family Dairy, Omro, Wisconsin
- Herrington Farms Inc., Troy, New York
- Jenson Family Farms, Elk Mound, Wisconsin
- Enos Lehman, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
- Olson Farms, Lena, Wisconsin
Grand Champion Brown Midrib-Corn Silage
- Rothlisberger Dairy, Upper Sandusky, Ohio
- Larry Doody, Tully, New York
- Old Acres Farms, Perry, New York
- Conrad Farms, Grafton, Ohio
- Harold Zimmerman, Shiloh, Ohio
The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is organized in partnership between Dairyland Laboratories Inc., "Hay & Forage Grower," the U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center, the University of Wisconsin and World Dairy Expo. Visit foragesuperbowl.org for more information.