Innovations in agricultural and biological engineering recently were recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The winners of the society’s 2020 AE50 award program have developed solutions to improve efficiency, reduce waste, promote safety and advance quality of life, said Joe Walker, the organization’s director of publications.
The contest entries were evaluated by an international panel of industry specialists from the areas of technology, design and product development. The entries were ranked on the basis of innovation, significant engineering advancement, and impact on market served.
Forty-eight awards were presented at the 2020 Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference in February in Louisville, Kentucky.
The winners of the 2020 AE50 awards will be featured in this edition and in the next few editions of Agri-View. Advances in forage equipment are featured here.
Claas Orbis 750 forage-harvester head
The Claas Orbis 750 is a 10-row, 25-foot forage-harvester head built for a diverse range of crops. Its pressed, hardened and rounded metal frame allows the head to unfold into working position or fold into transport position. Ability to adjust its tilt to remain parallel to the ground ensures short, even stubble across the working width. Crop stubble is consistent, clean and shredded at the end for faster breakdown. The combination of large and small drums with v-shaped crop-flow funnels the crop to the center for smooth feeding, according to Claas.
Fusion720 Xtractor inline and single-bale combination wrapper
The Fusion720 Xtractor’s wrapper consists of an inline bale wrapper with modular mechanisms – retractable supporting rods, sliding and pivoting rollers, and bale kicker. Bales can be wrapped individually. Wrapping can be optimized according to operating factors such as storage site and crop quantity. Individually wrapped bales can serve as sealed ends for inline tube wraps. The Xtractor can wrap as many as 180 bales per hour in inline mode and as many as 50 bales per hours individually, according to Groupe Anderson Inc.
Both wrapping modes are automatic and controlled with a new color display. The wrapper also features a plastic film cut-and-hold system, a plastic film and tensioner shield, and the manufacturer’s Smart-Start concept. That prevents bales from sliding on the ground at the beginning of a tube, according to the maker.
Claas Jaguar 900 series harvesters
The Claas Jaguar 900 series of harvesters features an automatic system that combines cruise control with dynamic power to provide maximum output as necessary. It saves fuel when maximum output can’t be achieved. Hydraulic pre-compression improves chop quality and reduces vibration and noise in the cab. The harvesters feature a new armrest and CMotion handle for operator comfort. An auto-fill system informs operators about spout location and can adjust for windage during rear-filling.
Optidisc Elite cutterbar
Kuhn has redesigned the profile of the Optidisc Elite cutterbar for disc mowers and mower conditioners. The new cutterbar retains differential disc spacing, Protectadrive disc-bearing stations, and silent block cutterbar-frame mounts. The new cutterbar enables short cutting heights of 1.5 inches with a flat 2.5-degree cutterbar angle. That reduces the amount of dirt and ash that can be incorporated into the windrow at steeper angles. The redesigned profile also increases the area in which free-rotating blades cut the crop for a clean cut.
ZR5-1200 self-propelled baler
Vermeer Corporation’s ZR5 self-propelled baler automates the baling process. It reduces to just one step the number of manual operations involved in making a bale. An independent suspension system provides better handling in uneven ground conditions. In field mode the zero-turn capability helps the operator minimize skipping windrows. Integrated quarter-turn technology allows bales to be placed parallel to the windrow to save time when collecting bales.
