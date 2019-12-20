The World Food Prize Foundation recently named Barbara Stinson to serve as its president. The foundation recognizes the achievements of individuals who have advanced human development by improving the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world. Stinson will succeed Ambassador Kenneth Quinn, who has served 20 years as the foundation’s president.
Stinson has more than 30 years experience in environmental public policy and business management, focusing the last 10 years on global food security and food safety. She served as a co-founder and senior partner of the Meridian Institute. There she led programs focused on approaches to advancing agricultural development, alternative-energy development, ecosystem restoration, climate change, air-quality management, natural-resource management and radioactive-waste disposal.
She earned a master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in environmental conservation from the University of Colorado.
She will work with the foundation’s advisory council, laureates, partners and team to positively affect the lives of smallholder farmers, specifically women and youth. She will begin leading the foundation in January. Visit worldfoodprize.org for more information.