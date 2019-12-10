The Sand County Foundation is forging urban–rural partnerships in the Mississippi River basin. The organization will work with upstream farmers on land-management practices to improve water quality and reduce municipal-water-treatment costs downstream.
Bartlett Durand has been named to work with the organization in the Midwest states. He's an attorney and business leader working with municipalities to create water-quality agreements with state agencies. The agreements will enable upstream farmers to be paid for water-quality benefits they voluntarily produce. Visit sandcountyfoundation.org for more information.