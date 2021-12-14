Foundation hires systems director

Sand County Foundation has named Tricia Verville as its agricultural-systems director. She will lead the organization’s regenerative-agriculture initiative in Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan Basin. There she’ll work with farmer-led groups to achieve water-quality and climate-resiliency goals.
Verville previously served as a research project manager and safety lead for the Soil Health Partnership, a project of the National Corn Growers Association. Prior to that she worked as a crop specialist for Growmark’s Insight FS, and as a deputy conservation warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Verville earned a bachelor’s degree in soil and land management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She’s a certified crop adviser and specialist. Visit sandcountyfoundation.org for more information.