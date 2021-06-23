Foundation names agricultural-conservation specialist

Sand County Foundation recently hired Parker Witt as an agricultural-conservation specialist. He will assist the foundation’s agricultural-conservation team with research and landowner engagement.
A 2021 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Witt earned a bachelor’s degree in soil and land management. He completed a field study abroad in water quality, ecosystem interactions, and resource-management practices of Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. He served agronomy internships with agricultural cooperatives, and spent two seasons as a watercraft-inspection intern with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Witt will work in the Madison, Wisconsin, office of the Sand County Foundation. Visit sandcountyfoundation.org for more information.