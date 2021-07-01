 Skip to main content
Framework leads to improved crops

An adaptable framework for describing the genome across all Brassica species – or cole crops – recently was developed by scientists from the United Kingdom’s University of York. The framework could be used to help develop improved varieties.

The scientists used gene technology to show that the fundamental structure of the genomes of Brassica species is the same. They corrected organizational errors such as misplaced genome segments to clarify the evolutionary pathways. They also provided a global gene-nomenclature system for the cultivated Brassica species.

The study provides a knowledge-based approach in efficiently breeding crops such as broccoli, cabbage, kale, pak choi, and swede. The study recently was published in Nature Plants. Visit nature.com and search for “Genome structural evolution in Brassica crops” for more information.

