Fruit feeds astronauts

Space travel in the future is expected to last from several months to years. Astronauts will need to maintain healthy diets during those extended voyages. Therefore scientists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service are working with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to develop sustainable-farming techniques and technologies to grow fresh produce while in space.
Most fruits require years to grow. Many fruit trees also require long periods of cold annually to flower and grow again. A team at the Agricultural Research Service’s Appalachian Fruit Research Station in Kearneysville, West Virginia, worked to speed the process by using tomatoes as a model.
“We genetically engineered plum trees to continually flower and produce fruit, much like a tomato plant,” said Chris Dardick, the project’s lead scientist and a plant molecular biologist at the research station.
“The trees were created by over-expressing a key flowering-regulator gene that causes them to flower all of the time and eliminates the need for cold dormancy," he said.
The technology offers the potential to grow fruit on long-duration space missions. It also could be used on Earth in indoor or urban farms to help feed people in areas with limited access to fresh produce. Visit ars.usda.gov for more information.