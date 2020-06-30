Farm Service Agency logo

The nomination period for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency county committees is open. Nomination forms will be accepted at local USDA Service Centers through Aug. 3. County-committee elections are held annually in every county when the Farm Service Agency accepts nominations for certain local-administrative areas. The areas open for election rotate each year.

County committees are unique to the Farm Service Agency and serve as a direct link between USDA and agricultural communities across the country. Committees help deliver the agency's programs at the local level. They’re comprised of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms.

Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters Nov. 2. Completed ballots must be returned by Dec. 7 to local USDA Service Centers. Newly elected county-committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2021. Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information.