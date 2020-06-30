The nomination period for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency county committees is open. Nomination forms will be accepted at local USDA Service Centers through Aug. 3. County-committee elections are held annually in every county when the Farm Service Agency accepts nominations for certain local-administrative areas. The areas open for election rotate each year.
County committees are unique to the Farm Service Agency and serve as a direct link between USDA and agricultural communities across the country. Committees help deliver the agency's programs at the local level. They’re comprised of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms.
Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters Nov. 2. Completed ballots must be returned by Dec. 7 to local USDA Service Centers. Newly elected county-committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2021. Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information.