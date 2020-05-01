The Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund recently was established to raise money for nonprofits that help Wisconsinites during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative was launched by the Rural Mutual Insurance Company and Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation in partnership with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Each entity is focusing on a different need.
Rural Mutual Insurance will focus on collecting funds for Feeding Wisconsin, the statewide association of Feeding America food banks. Feeding Wisconsin sources, warehouses and provides food to more than 750 affiliated agencies and 1,000 local food programs throughout the state. Demand at local food pantries have more than doubled in the past six weeks. But donations have slowed to half of their normal collections. Rural Mutual Insurance wanted to partner with an organization to keep supplies moving, said Jason Feist, vice-president of customer acquisition and service for Rural Mutual Insurance.
The effort will include Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The partners will work on connecting processors to make dairy-specific donations. The partnership will provide movement-consumption of milk and other Wisconsin agriculture products to ensure farmers continue to have a place to sell their products. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will continue its work to connect dots with producers of other commodities. Producers, processors and distributors of non-dairy commodities interested in help should contact the agency.
Since establishment of the Safer at Home order Wisconsin dairy farmers, processors and communities have provided more than 10 million pounds of dairy products on a milk-equivalency basis to the state’s growing number of individuals in need of assistance. That represents more than 1.2 million gallons of milk.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau will focus on collecting funds and creating awareness for Harvest of Hope. Harvest of Hope’s fund provides grants to farm families who need financial assistance to meet emergency needs for food, home-heating fuel, medical or veterinary expenses, electric power, recovering from adverse weather events, cattle feed, machinery repair, retraining or other immediate situations. Funding also is available for farm families to purchase seed, fertilizer, fuel and other needed supplies. Visit ruralmutual.com/about/donations and click on the "about" tab for "donations" or wfbf.com and search for "food and farm support fund" for more information.