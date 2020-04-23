An accurate census count is important. Federal funding for programs such as Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, highway planning and construction, Section-8 housing vouchers, the national school-lunch program and special-education grants all are based on census counts.
About 143 million U.S. households in mid-March were mailed instructions for completing the census. Depending on how likely one’s area is to respond online, you’ll receive either an invitation encouraging an online response or an invitation along with a paper questionnaire. In areas where 20 percent or more of the households need assistance with language, invitations will be printed in both English and Spanish. Households that didn’t respond by March 26 will receive reminders. Visit 2020census.gov for more information.