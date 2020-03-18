Farmers who plant productive trees between row crops have a new source of potential support. Funding recently was made available by The Nature Conservancy’s Natural Climate Solutions Accelerator Program and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.
Five projects across the United States were awarded $850,000 in funding. The Savanna Institute was awarded $250,000 to help farmers and farmland managers accelerate “alley cropping” in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota. Alley cropping is the practice of planting trees with widely-spaced rows of companion crops.
In addition to increasing carbon storage by planting trees alley cropping can increase land-use efficiency, diversify farm income, improve soil retention and provide wildlife habitat, according to the Savanna Institute. The organization and its partners will help tree farmers, crop farmers, landowners and financial supporters organize projects into an investment product to attract more support. The Savanna Institute also will provide monitoring services to evaluate environmental and agricultural performance.
“Our research shows at least 23 percent of all Midwestern farmland would be more profitable with rows of trees compared to corn and soybean monocultures,” said Keefe Keeley, co-executive director of the Savanna Institute. “If we gradually expand alley cropping to hit that target acreage in the next 30 years farmers will reduce 1.07 gigaton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Farmers will put that carbon to productive use in growing tree crops and building soil health. They can do it while becoming more profitable through alley cropping.”
Visit savannainstitute.org or contact partnerships@savannainstitute.org or 608-448-6432 for more information.