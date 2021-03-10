Fungal disease could be controlled

Signaling molecules that trigger symbiosis between plants and soil bacteria also are used by almost all fungi to communicate with each other. As researchers study how the signals regulate fungal growth, their understanding could help inform development of hardier crops and treatments for fungal diseases.
The molecules are called lipo-chitooligosaccharides. They’re used by bacteria to form nodules on plant roots where bacteria convert atmospheric nitrogen into a form that fuels plant growth. A study at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory demonstrated that diverse species across the fungal kingdom also produced lipo-chitooligosaccharides. Those molecules play roles in shaping fungal communities.
“Preliminary findings indicate that lipo-chitooligosaccharides benefit fungi associated with plants but not those that don’t interact with plants,” said Jessy Labbe, a cellular- and molecular-fungal geneticist at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. “That inspires questions about how we might use these mechanisms to our benefit.”
