Gene discovery boost for hybrid wheat breeding

Three recently identified genes could enable large-scale hybrid wheat breeding. Joanna Melonek, a research fellow at the University of Western Australia-School of Molecular Sciences, said scientists at the university and plant breeders from Limagrain identified two restorer of fertility genes — known as Rf1 and Rf3. They are responsible for reversing sterility in wheat by switching on pollen production.
Identification of the genes is key to enabling faster development of wheat lines that could be used in crosses to produce hybrid varieties, said Ian Small, director of the University of Western Australia-School of Molecular Sciences.
The researchers also identified orf279 as the gene responsible for switching off pollen production in wheat and causing sterility. It had been previously overlooked because a different gene had widely been believed to be the cause of wheat sterility.
The new understanding of the genetic basis of sterility and fertility-restoration in wheat will drive the development of effective hybrid-production systems and be valuable to wheat-breeding companies keen to develop new hybrid varieties, Small said.
The study recently was published in "Nature Communications." Visit nature.com and search for “Genetic basis of cytoplasmic male sterility and fertility restoration in wheat” for more information.