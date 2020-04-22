A licensing agreement recently was signed for a new method with potential to reduce the time needed to edit plants. Calyxt has licensed the gene-editing method from the University of Minnesota. The method is expected to reduce the time needed to edit genes of plants from about one year to several months and could help speed commercialization of consumer-desired products such as better tasting plant proteins.
The method was co-invented by Dan Voytas, the co-founder of Calyxt and a professor of genetics, cell biology and development at the University of Minnesota. The company expects to launch at least six product candidates from now through 2024. Among the candidates are a hemp product in 2020, an alfalfa product in 2021 through a collaboration with S&W Seed Company, a high-fiber wheat-product candidate as early as 2022, and four additional products either via the company’s integrated business model or in collaboration with third parties. Visit calyxt.com for more information.