Using viruses to overcome barriers that impede gene editing is the aim of researchers at Iowa State University. They will work to deliver guide-ribonucleic-acid in sorghum and switchgrass.
The research is being led by Steve Whitham, a professor in plant pathology and microbiology at Iowa State University, along with co-investigators Maria Salas-Fernandez, an associate professor in agronomy, and Shuizhang Fei, a professor of horticulture.
They plan to use plant viruses such as foxtail mosaic virus as vehicles for delivering guide-RNA in sorghum and switchgrass. The guide-RNAs are part of clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR –gene-editing systems that can direct changes in genetic sequences to modify gene function.
The goal is to develop techniques to introduce guide-RNA from compatible plant viruses into cells of target plants, inducing desirable gene edits that can be inherited.
“We believe we can develop the new tool to simplify and accelerate gene-editing applications in sorghum and switchgrass," Whitham said. "That will enable more rapid progress in improving traits related to yield, stress and disease resistance, and nutrient use efficiency."
Both species can be transformed by traditional gene-editing technologies, but successful transformation is restricted to only certain genotypes. The process also is lengthy.
As a perennial switchgrass is an especially time-consuming plant to breed using conventional technologies, Fei said. He foresees the research being used for traits such as delayed flowering or increased tillering for more stems per plant.
“Sorghum also is one of the most difficult crops to transform through conventional practices,” Salas-Fernandez said. “If we can succeed, heritable edits can be transferred to the next generation. That would avoid a lot of steps in what is now a very long process and make sorghum more competitive as a biofuel.”
The new project is supported by a two-year, $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative. Contact swhitham@iastate.edu or call 515-294-4952 for more information.