Gene-editing technology kick-starts regrowth

A system that involves gene-editing technology to kick-start the regeneration or regrowth of plants from edited cells is being developed by a group of scientists from the University of Maryland, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"Limitations of current regeneration methods are throttling development of enhanced nutritional and agronomic traits," said Jeff Rosichan, director of the Crops of the Future Collaborative. "Breakthroughs in gene editing are constrained if they don't lead to viable, affordable crops. Applying proven gene-editing technology to crop-regeneration bottlenecks will more easily produce crops with enhanced nutrition and agronomic benefits."
Only a few plant species currently respond well to regeneration methods that involve growing cells outside the plant in a suitable environment. Regeneration also takes a long time. That forces researchers to predict which crops and traits will be in demand years in advance. Undesired and unpredictable changes to genomes also can happen during the process.
The researchers will explore using the CRISPR-Combo system, where gene-editing ribonucleic acid will be combined with RNA that activates genes controlling growth. That is expected to speed the growth of cells outside the plant by making cells more amenable to regeneration.
The Crops of the Future Collaborative received a grant from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research to edit crop genes and speed regeneration. Visit foundationfar.org and search for "Crops of the Future Collaborative" for more information.