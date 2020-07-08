Whiteflies are among the most important agricultural pests in the world. They’ve also been difficult to control. But an international team of researchers recently developed a clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR/Cas9 – gene-editing protocol that could lead to new control methods for the devastating pest.
The CRISPR/Cas9 system comprises a Cas9 enzyme, which acts as a pair of "molecular scissors" that cuts deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – at a specific location on the genome. Bits of DNA can be added or removed and a guide ribonucleic acid – RNA – directs the Cas9 to the right part of the genome.
“Gene editing by CRISPR/Cas9 is usually performed by injecting the gene-editing complex into insect embryos,” said Jason Rasgon, a professor of entomology and disease epidemiology at Pennsylvania State University. “But the exceedingly small size of whitefly embryos and the high mortality of injected eggs makes this technically challenging. Receptor-Mediated Ovary Transduction of Cargo – ReMOT Control – a specific type of CRISPR/Cas9 technique developed in our laboratory, circumvents the need to inject embryos. Instead we can inject the gene-editing complex that’s fused to a small ovary-targeting molecule – called BtKV – into adult females. The BtKV guides the complex into the ovaries.”
The researchers targeted the “white” gene, which is involved in eye color. When the gene is functioning normally whiteflies have brown eyes. But when it isn’t functional due to mutations the insects have white eyes. The team found that ReMOT Control-generated mutations resulted in juvenile insects with white eyes. Those eyes turned red as the whiteflies developed into adults.
“We found that the mutations we generated using ReMOT Control were passed to offspring, which means a change can be made that’s inherited by future generations,” Rasgon said.
The proof-of-principle study could potentially enable scientists to investigate the same strategy using genes that affect insects’ ability to transmit viral pathogens of crop plants, Rasgon said. The research recently was published in “The CRISPR Journal.” Visit liebertpub.com and search for “CRISPR-Cas9-Based Genome Editing” for more information.