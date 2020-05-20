Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America is accepting grant applications for the General Use Grant program. The grants fund initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America.
Strategic partners and previous grant recipients with needs related to COVID-19 response will be prioritized in the review process for the May 2020 grant cycle. Prioritizing COVID-19 needs is part of a larger initiative by Compeer to support rural communities during the pandemic.
The fund has as much as $200,000 available for grants to organizations in the 144-county Compeer territory. Applications will be accepted through May 31. The fund will offer the grant again in November 2020 to provide funding for early 2021. Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial. Visit Compeer.com/giving-back for more information.