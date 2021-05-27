Genome editing not more hazardous

Genome-editing techniques that modify the deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – of plants don’t pose more hazards than conventional breeding or techniques that introduce new DNA into a plant, an assessment by the European Food Safety Authority concludes.
The scientific opinion focuses on plants produced using different genome-editing techniques.
- site-directed nuclease-1
- site-directed nuclease-2
- and oligonucleotide-directed mutagenesis
Those techniques differ from site-directed nuclease-3, which was assessed by the European Food Safety Authority in 2012, because they modify a specific region of the genome without introducing new DNA.
Existing guidance for risk assessment of genetically modified plants is applicable for the evaluation of the three new techniques. But fewer data for the risk assessment might be needed due to the absence of new DNA, according to the agency.
Genome-editing changes the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with precision. The technology has a wide range of applications – from new therapies for cancer and inherited diseases to increasing the muscle mass of livestock.
It also can be used to produce plants with desired traits, such as disease resistance, drought tolerance, or enhanced nutritional profiles. But there's societal concern that genome editing may lead to adverse effects to human health and the environment.
The European Union currently requires genome-edited organisms to undergo a safety assessment according to the provisions in the genetically modified organism legislation before being authorized.
The European Commission acknowledged the need for adequate risk-assessment guidelines before the plants are considered for deployment in the European Union. It asked the European Food Safety Authority to assess whether its guidelines for the risk assessment of genetically modified plants can be used for the risk assessment of plants produced with site-directed nuclease-1, site-directed nuclease-2 and oligonucleotide-directed mutagenesis techniques.
The scientific opinion also will inform the commission's ongoing study on new genomic techniques.