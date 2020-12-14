Genome sequencing of wheat varieties completed

Genome sequencing of 15 wheat varieties recently was completed by researchers at Kansas State University in collaboration with the international 10+ Genome Project. The project is led by the University of Saskatchewan.
The effort gained momentum in 2018 when the Kansas State University team in collaboration with the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium published the genome assembly of "Chinese Spring." It was the first complete reference genome of bread wheat.
With advances in deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – sequencing technology and with experience from assembling the first wheat genome, the 10+ Genome Project brought together the expertise and resources of more than 95 scientists from Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Israel, Australia and the United States.
The study represents the start of a larger effort to generate thousands of genome sequences of wheat. That includes genetic material from wheat's wild relatives.
Curtis Pozniak is the project leader and a wheat breeder and director at the University of Saskatchewan Crop Development Centre.
"By having many complete gene assemblies available we can now help solve the huge puzzle that is the massive wheat pan-genome and usher in a new era for wheat discovery and breeding."
The Kansas team was responsible for sequencing and analyzing the hard-red-winter wheat variety “Jagger,” released in 1994 by Kansas State University. It was selected for the 10+ Genome Project because of its relevance as a breeding parent. It is found in the pedigrees of current varieties across the United States. Visit 10wheatgenomes.com for more information.
Agri-View Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Agri-View.