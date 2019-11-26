Claas recently formed a global partnership with The Climate Corporation, Bayer’s digital-farming arm, to provide farmers with connectivity and storage of machine-generated agronomic data. Farmers using The Climate Corporation’s FieldView digital-farming platform and Claas telematics will have cloud-to-cloud access to machine-generated yield reports and maps, average grain moisture and digital records of fields worked.
Direct and secure data exchange with FieldView using the Claas application-programming interface enables users to integrate Claas machines into their farm infrastructure. That helps to simplify documentation and prevent errors and data loss, according to the company. Visit climate.com and claasofamerica.com for more information.