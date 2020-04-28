Cargill, Agrocorp, Rabobank and other logistics partners recently completed a cross-continent commodity-trade transaction of wheat. The transaction took place from North America to Southeast Asia on a blockchain platform. The transaction demonstrates the power of partnerships to help ensure the global supply chain delivers food to where it's needed in a time of uncertainty, according to dltledgers, developer of the blockchain technology.
The shipment was valued at $12 million and settled Apr. 1 from North America to Indonesia. It occurred with six trading partners participating on a common blockchain platform. Involved were Cargill, Rabobank North America, Rabobank Singapore, ship owner Amarante, shipping agent Transmarine, and agri-commodity trader Agrocorp International.
The blockchain solution is built on the open-source Hyperledger Fabric platform, which provides a repeatable framework for end-to-end digital-trade executions. The trade required just five days to settle. The platform created a shared record of the transaction, according to dltledgers.
Consensus-driven smart contracts in the transaction minimized time spent on processing documents by more than half, according to Rabobank facilitators. Considering the current world climate and logistical challenges to move physical documents the blockchain solution is a start, said Abhinav Vijay, sustainability manager for Agrocorp International.
The blockchain solutions company – dltledgers – is based in Singapore. It's engaged in network shipping, logistics, ports and working with other network partners. Visit dlt.sg for more information.