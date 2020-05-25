Innovations in agricultural and biological engineering recently were recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The winners of the society’s 2020 AE50 award program have developed solutions to improve efficiency, reduce waste, promote safety and advance quality of life, said Joe Walker, the organization’s director of publications.
The contest entries were evaluated by an international panel of industry specialists from the areas of technology, design and product development. The entries were ranked on the basis of innovation, significant engineering advancement, and impact on market served.
Forty-eight awards were presented at the 2020 Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference in February in Louisville, Kentucky. Agri-View has featured several of the winners in recent editions and concludes the series with this focus on grain technologies.
Claas 926 Series corn head
Claas of America Inc. recently added features to its line of corn heads. Dual-sided deck-plate adjustment ensures corn stalks remain centered on knife-rolls for consistent feeding and minimal loss. Optional down-corn augers mounted on top of end dividers prevent lodged stalks from hair-pinning on dividers. That helps prevent loss and reduces downtime, according to the company.
Auger speed can be optimized in-cab to adapt to changing conditions. Optional tall-corn risers prevent lodged stalks from hanging on end dividers. The manufacturer also has developed durable poly snouts with stainless-steel wear strips to reduce downtime and repair costs. Additional auto-contour sensors have been included to improve speed and accuracy of the head’s terrain compensation. Main row-unit gear boxes and non-greasable knife-roll bearings increase uptime by reducing the number of maintenance points, according to the manufacturer.
Grain-bin door safety latch
Sukup Manufacturing Company has designed the grain-bin door safety latch to prevent closing of a grain bin’s outer door unless the inner load-bearing doors are properly closed. The latch is designed to protect persons near the outer door from becoming buried by grain if the outer door is opened while holding grain.
LEXION 8000-7000 Series combines
Claas of America Inc. has redesigned its Lexion 8000 and 7000 Series combines to increase productivity by 10 percent from the previous 700 Series. The new combines provide faster, more convenient changeover between crops and conditions, greater throughput and grain-handling capacity, according to Claas. The combines feature drive-train systems with standard 25-mph maximum speed on all models. New in-cab controls allow the operator to shift between speed ranges on both the threshing system and chopper as well as separately vary the threshing area and separation area to match crop and conditions. The additional controls enable the Cemos Automatic combine-optimization system to autonomously optimize performance faster with more accurate results, according to Claas.
Paddle Sweepway
Sukup Manufacturing Company’s Paddle Sweepway is a grain-bin sweep with an open-head section. Its skeleton-like design allows grain to pass through the head section, which increases bin unloading and reduces the likelihood of center-sump plugging, according to Sukup. Grain bins are emptied by first opening a center sump that allows grain to flow into an under-floor removal system. The new sweep combines the open design of a traditional auger sweep with the increased efficiency of a paddle sweep, according to Sukup. Angled support bars are designed to block and redirect grain clumps to the sides of the sweep to keep the center sump open.
U-Trough Extended Center Sump
Sukup Manufacturing Company’s U-Trough Extended Center Sump has sumps on both sides of the gearbox that drives the sweep auger in a grain-storage bin. Having a sump on both sides of the gearbox improves sweep performance by collecting grain fast, according to the manufacturer.
Visit asabe.org and www.claas.com and www.sukup.com for more information.