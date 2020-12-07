A group of plant pathologists recently was awarded a grant to study and mitigate tar spot on corn. The $150,000 Rapid Outcomes for Agricultural Research grant was awarded by the Foundation for Food & Agricultural Research.
First detected in the United States in 2015 tar spot has spread through the Corn Belt. The disease causes significant losses for farmers. Efforts to combat the disease have been hampered by the difficulty of growing Phyllachora maydis – the fungus that causes the disease – in a laboratory. That’s an essential step for developing a remedy.
Little is known about the biology of the fungus. The team of pathologists is developing tools and techniques to help study the pathogen in basic and applied settings and to develop tools to combat the disease. The information is expected to provide farmers with better hybrid choices and improve understanding of management practices for suppressing tar spot. It also is expected to help farmers with making decisions regarding fungicide-application timing.
“It’s especially difficult to develop solutions for tar spot when the underlying fungus can’t be grown in a lab,” said Sally Rockey, executive director for the Foundation for Food & Agricultural Research. “The researchers will study tar spot in the field to generate the knowledge needed to help farmers make timely and economical decisions to prevent the disease.”
The team is mapping where the fungus is present and is assessing potential origins of the fungus and potential alternate hosts. It also is working to understand resistance in corn germplasm. It will assess tar-spot management options such as resistant hybrids, fungicides and developing outreach and Extension materials. The researchers also are developing forecasting models to help corn growers make fungicide decisions using a free smartphone application.
The research team is comprised of plant pathologists from the University of Illinois, Iowa State University, Purdue University, Michigan State University, The Ohio State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The new grant was matched by the National Corn Growers Association, Corteva Agriscience, Wyffels Hybrids, the Illinois Corn Growers Association and Purdue University for a total investment of $300,000. Visit foundationfar.org and search for "rapid outcomes from agricultural research" for more information.