A $4.9-million grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Harbor Assistance Program will be used to support construction of a new agricultural-commodity bulk-vessel transload facility at Port Milwaukee. The $31.3-million facility is being constructed by the DeLong Company.
The transload facility will initially export distillers grains, a coproduct of Wisconsin’s ethanol industry used in the production of animal feed. The terminal also will be able to handle other bulk grains such as soybeans, corn and wheat in the future.
The project will enable transport of greater quantities of agricultural exports, according to Randy Romanski, interim secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
A $15.9-million grant from the U.S. Maritime Administration and $4.3 million in additional funding from Port Milwaukee also will be used for construction of the facility. Visit wisconsindot.gov and search for “harbor assistance program” for more information.