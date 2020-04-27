Fifteen grants totaling more than $9 million recently were awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The grants will be used for projects to reduce excess nutrient runoff in the Great Lakes from nonpoint sources.
The key to restoring the health of the Great Lakes is to reduce fertilizer and stormwater runoff entering the region’s waterways, said Andrew Wheeler, EPA administrator. The grants will help more farmers shift toward more no-till methods that, when properly practiced, result in less soil erosion and better water quality, he said.
The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative is funding projects such as stream restoration, green-infrastructure design, manure management and farmer engagement. The initiative’s action plan involves guiding Great Lakes restoration and protection activities by the EPA and its partners in the next five years. Three of the 15 grants were awarded to projects in Wisconsin.
Green infrastructure to reduce stormwater runoff
The EPA awarded $600,000 to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors. The Milwaukee Public School System will implement green-infrastructure design methods at five schools. The project will involve transforming impervious school yards into areas that can absorb and capture stormwater runoff. The project is expected to result in an annual capture capacity of 3.1 million gallons of runoff.
Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance and Fond du Lac County selected
The EPA awarded about $748,000 to Wisconsin’s Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance and Fond du Lac County. Funding will be used for implementing enhanced nutrient management on 450 acres in the Pipe Creek watershed. The project will help farmers overcome barriers to adoption of cover crops and no-till practices. The project is expected to result in a reduction of 1,314 pounds of phosphorus in the Lower Fox River and Green Bay.
“We’re excited to advance agriculture conservation in a watershed that drains directly into Lake Winnebago,” said Jessica Schultz, executive director of the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance. “The Fond du Lac County Land and Water Conservation Department has been working with farmers to implement a nine key-element plan. Low-disturbance manure management will need to be incorporated into a cover crop no-till system to reduce runoff and meet water-quality goals. This will be a major change for most farmers in the watershed. Having cost-share support and conservation staff to help them make the transition will help ensure water-quality goals are achieved while maintaining a viable agricultural community.”
Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance and Outagamie County Land Conservation Department selected
The EPA also awarded a grant totaling more than $912,000 to the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance. The alliance will partner with the Outagamie County Land Conservation Department to work with producers in the Plum Creek and Kankapot Creek watersheds in the Lower Fox River Basin. The partners plan to host demonstration field days and producer meetings to overcome adoption barriers to enhanced nutrient management such as consistent use of cover crops and no-till practices. The project is expected to annually reduce loading of 1,107 pounds of phosphorus and 167 tons of sediment.
"The Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance and Outagamie County have been working with producers in the Plum Creek and Kankapot Creek watersheds for the past five years,” Schultz said. “The project will identify 'conservation champions' among the farmers and provide technical support and cost sharing to overcome hurdles of consistent implementation of cover crops, no-till and low-disturbance manure injection. Visit glri.us for more information.