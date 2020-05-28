A coalition of hemp farmers plans to screen seed-propagated hemp varieties to determine which ones may be able to produce stock for clones that will consistently meet federal tetrahydrocannabinol limits.
The project was developed by the Agricultural Genomics Foundation and the Fat Pig Society, a Colorado-based hemp workers’ cooperative. They aim to have more cultivars listed with the Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies.
Hemp plant breeders say they aren’t close enough to developing stable cannabidiol seed varieties that reliably grow to full-term maturity without testing above the federal legal limit of 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol. Clones – or rooted cuttings – could be a more immediate way to develop safe varieties. But it’s difficult to identify the best-suited varieties, according to breeders.
Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies listings are becoming more important for an industry struggling to find varieties that won’t need to be destroyed. As a service to participating breeders the industry group will take several steps.
- Cultivate plants in a U.S. Department of Agriculture Certified Organic container test field; breeders will receive two copies of each plant, propagated vegetatively to serve as mother stock for future clone crops.
- Provide testing results and all physical traits measured, as necessary to enter Colorado Certified Hemp trials, file for plant or utility patents and USDA Plant Variety Protection, and apply for an Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies listing.
- Identify whether varieties were cross-pollinated with marijuana, eliminate those plants and return reduced-risk plants to restart seed or vegetative-plant lines.
- Help breeders shorten the path to seed stabilization by growing seed to allow breeders to select plants closest to the breeding target for the next breeding cycle.
- Provide application materials for patents or Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies certification, with necessary information and estimates on fees and legal costs.
- Include data collected from breeders’ plants in future scientific studies at the University of Colorado in collaboration with the Agricultural Genomics Foundation.
- Notify breeders of identification of any patentable asexual – clone – varieties with information and assistance to apply for patents and Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies certifications. That will include gene sequencing and field trials to identify variety attributes.
Contact fatpigsociety@gmail.com or call 970-325-6556 for more information.