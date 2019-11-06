The Wisconsin Corn Growers Association recently hosted a two-day tour for an international delegation of industry and government officials. The tour followed the U.S. Grains Council’s Global Ethanol Summit in Washington, D.C., which was attended by representatives from more than 60 countries. The summit focused on expanding the global use of ethanol.
Representatives from Brazil, Honduras, Korea and Uruguay heard presentations by representatives from Hughes Farms as well as Roger Rebout and Sons Farms. Both farms are located near Janesville, Wisconsin. The delegation toured a Kwik Trip blending facility and retail fuel station; Hartmann Farms of Lodi, Wisconsin; and United Wisconsin Grain Producers, an ethanol-production company near Friesland, Wisconsin.
Doug Rebout, president of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, said developing relationships is an important part of what the association does. Trade is critical to member livelihoods. Visit wicorn.org for more information.