Guidance follows suspect seed packages

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service conducted a months-long investigation into thousands of reports from citizens who received unsolicited seed packages in the mail. The agency recently provided additional guidance to help online buyers and sellers comply with U.S. laws when they import seeds and live plants for planting from other countries. The information is intended to help protect U.S. agriculture infrastructure and natural resources from potential invasive pests and diseases.
The guidance explains buyer and seller responsibilities. It outlines required documents, such as import permits and phytosanitary certificates. It also provides information on plant and seed species that have additional import requirements and clarifies which types of plants and seeds aren’t allowed to be imported into the United States.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service evaluated thousands of reports of unsolicited seed deliveries that began in July 2020. While it confirmed that some of the seeds were sent to the United States unsolicited, others were seeds that recipients ordered – unaware they were coming from a foreign country. Regardless, most of the seed shipments were illegal because they entered the United States without a permit or a phytosanitary certificate.
The agency has found no evidence that someone was intentionally trying to harm U.S. agriculture with the shipments. The unsolicited packages appeared to be part of an internet “brushing scam,” according to agency officials. Sellers using brushing scams will often ship inexpensive items to increase transactions. The more transactions a seller completes the higher their rating and the more likely their items will appear at the top of search results on an e-commerce site.
The agency has been working with e-commerce companies to remove online sellers that are participating in the illegal import of propagative materials. The agency also has been working with e-commerce companies to ensure they, and the sellers who use their platforms, comply with USDA import regulations. Visit aphis.usda.gov for more information.