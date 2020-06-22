As a result of the recent federal cancellation for the dicamba-containing herbicides Xtendimax, Engenia, and FeXapan, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has issued guidance. Producers in possession of any of the herbicides as of June 3 can continue to apply the products consistent with the label until July 31.
No one may distribute or sell the herbicides as of June 8, including unfulfilled deliveries. If one purchased products but didn’t take delivery prior to June 3, that person will no longer be able to take delivery of the products. Any unused or unsold product must be returned through the proper channels in which the product was purchased.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency June 8 released a cancellation order in response to a June 3 federal appeals court decision to remove the registration for certain dicamba-containing herbicides. The order states that distribution or sale of those chemicals by any person is generally prohibited, except for the purpose of ensuring proper disposal or return to the registrant. Growers and commercial applicators may use existing stock that was in their possession as of June 3, the effective date of the court decision. Such use must be consistent with the product’s previously-approved label, and may not continue after July 31.
The EPA cancellation order is available at epa.gov and search for “three dicamba products” or contact datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin.gov for more information.