The H-2A Temporary Agricultural Program provides a legal means to bring foreign-born workers to the United States on a temporary basis. Workers employed on an H-2A visa are allowed to remain in the United States for as many as 10 months at a time. Employers must show and the U.S. Department of Labor must certify that efforts to recruit U.S. workers had not been successful. Employers also must pay a region-specific minimum wage, known as the Adverse Effect Wage Rate. It is set at the average wage for crop and livestock workers in that region in the prior year, as measured in U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Labor Survey. Employers also must pay for application and visa-processing fees, provide housing for H-2A workers, and pay for their domestic and international transportation.
One of the indicators of farm-labor scarcity is that the number of H-2A positions requested and approved has increased fivefold in the past 14 years – from about 48,000 positions certified in fiscal 2005 to about 258,000 in fiscal 2019, according to the USDA’s Economic Research Service. The impact of 2020 shelter-in-place restrictions due to COVID-19 aren’t reflected in the data discussed. Visit ers.usda.gov and search for "farm labor" for more information.