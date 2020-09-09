Troy Fishler has been named superintendent of the University of Wisconsin-Hancock Agricultural Research Station. The 412-acre research farm is located in Wisconsin’s Central Sands region.
Fishler previously was the manager of the Potato and Vegetable Storage Research Facility at the Hancock station. He continues in that role while also assuming management of the entire station. Research at the Hancock station focuses on developing and evaluating ways to sustainably grow vegetables in the region’s sandy soils and high-water table. Hancock is home to field trials for potatoes, snap beans, sweet corn, beets, carrots, onions and other specialty crops as well as field corn and soybeans.
Before starting at the Hancock station in 2014 Fishler spent about a decade working for Frito Lay’s potato-breeding program in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He managed the variety-qualification process and supported that company’s storage research facility, also located in Central Wisconsin. Visit hancock.ars.wisc.edu for more information.