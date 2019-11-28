A hazard-communication-standard training webinar has been designed for female workers and managers in the agricultural industry. The focus of the webinar will be on identification of and safe usage of chemicals and respiratory protection. The training is designed to help participants do several things.
- describe purpose of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Hazard Communication Standard
- explain basic requirements of hazard-communication standard
- differentiate between physical and health hazards of agricultural chemicals
- recall requirements of a written hazard-communication program
- list components of a hazard-communication training program
- interpret information contained in safety data sheets
- describe requirements and purpose of hazard-warning labels
The webinar will be presented by Dan Neenan, director of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. It will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 3. Visit agrisafe.org or call 866-312-3002 for more information.