Many farm families rely on off-farm jobs for health insurance. Sudden layoffs and furloughs might mean farm families lose their coverage unexpectedly. Other families who haven’t had insurance might be looking to purchase a plan.
Health-insurance marketplaces and eligibility criteria for public coverage vary from one state to another. But a search for coverage could start by contacting an insurance agent or checking one’s state health-insurance exchange.
Loss of job-based health-insurance coverage is a qualifying event to purchase coverage outside of the open enrollment period. It can be a cheaper alternative than paying for continuation of employer-based health coverage through Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act – COBRA, said Florence Becot, a rural sociologist and associate scientist at the National Farm Medicine Center and Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
Because of the extraordinary nature of COVID-19 some states have re-opened their health-insurance exchange for a special enrollment period. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also is considering opening a special enrollment period in the 32 states where programs are operated by the federal government. Visit hirednag.net and healthcare.gov for more information.