Heat-sensing gene discovered

Warmer temperatures signal to plants that summer is coming. Anticipating less water, the plants flower early but then lack energy to produce more seeds. Crop yields can decline as a result.
“We need plants that can endure warmer temperatures and that have a longer time to flower and grow,” said Meng Chen, a botany and plant sciences professor at the University of California-Riverside. “But to be able to modify plants’ temperature responses, we must first understand how they work. That’s why identifying the gene that enables heat response is so important.”
The work that Chen and his colleagues did to uncover the heat-sensing gene recently was published in "Nature Communications." It’s the second gene they’ve identified that’s involved in temperature sensing.
They located the first gene, called HEMERA, two years ago. Later they experimented to see if they could identify other genes involved in controlling the temperature-sensing process.
Plants generally react to shifts of even a few degrees in temperature. For their experiment, the researchers began with a mutant Arabidopsis plant. It was insensitive to temperature. They modified it to once again become reactive.
Examining the genes of the twice-mutated plant revealed the new gene, RCB. It works closely with HEMERA to stabilize the heat-sensing function.
“If you knock out either gene, your plant is no longer sensitive to temperature,” Chen said.
Both HEMERA and RCB are required to regulate the abundance of a group of master gene regulators that react to temperature as well as light and that turn plants green. The proteins are distributed to two different parts of plant cells – the nucleus and the chloroplasts.
Chen said that he and his team will focus on understanding how the two parts of the cell communicate and work together to achieve growth, greening, flowering and other functions.
“When you change light or temperature, genes in both the nucleus and chloroplasts change their expression,” he said. “We think HEMERA and RCB are involved in coordinating gene expression between the two cell compartments.”
Ultimately the goal is to be able to modify temperature response to ensure the future of crop production.
“We were excited to find the second gene,” Chen said. “Once we understand how it all works, we can modify it and help crops cope better with climate change.”
Visit nature.com and search for "RCB initiates Arabidopsis thermomorphogenesis" for more information.