Research to develop soybean varieties that better withstand heat stress recently began at Kansas State University. A specific goal is to identify and characterize sources of post-flowering heat tolerance in existing soybean germplasm that can be used to develop commercial varieties.
The three-year research project is being led by Bill Schapaugh, an agronomy professor and soybean breeder at Kansas State. The researchers are focusing on the seed-filling stage of development because environmental stresses, such as heat, tend to have the greatest effect on seed yield and composition during that period of growth, Schapaugh said.
Very warm daytime temperatures during that stage of development can negatively impact yield and grain quality. Climate models are projecting that U.S. soybean-growing regions will experience increased mean-seasonal high temperatures and more frequent episodes of high daytime temperature stress.
The researchers are laying the groundwork for developing new cultivars that can tolerate heat stress better than those currently available. They plan to accomplish three objectives.
- observing different cultivars’ yield and composition changes during induced heat stress;
- mapping genomic regions responsible for sustaining yield, seed quality and composition during post-flowering heat stress; and
- validating haplotypes – deoxyribonucleic acid characteristics that tend to be inherited together with the goal of strengthening breeding efforts to improve soybean resilience during post-flowering heat stress in the future
The researchers will grow part of the soybean accessions in large tents. Others will be grown outdoors. The heat tents are covered with a clear polyethylene film. Air inside the tents will be heated from sunlight and sensors. Electrically-controlled panels will regulate temperature within the tents during the day.
The research project was awarded a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Visit agronomy.k-state.edu for more information.