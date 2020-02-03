Agronomic heat-treatment system equipment is now eligible for the Propane Farm Incentive Program. The program offers as much as $5,000 off of qualifying propane-powered equipment. Eligible for the program are irrigation engines, generators, water-heating systems, building-heating systems, flame weed-control systems and agronomic heat-treatment systems.
The Propane Education and Research Council sponsors the program. It's a nationwide research and demonstration initiative that offers farmers incentives in exchange for sharing feedback and real-world performance data. Visit www.Propane.com and search for “Propane Farm Incentive Program” for information.