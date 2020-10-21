Heavy rain events that occur only a few days a year can account for as much as one-third the annual nitrogen runoff from farmland in the Mississippi River basin. That’s the finding from a new study by scientists at Iowa State University.
The researchers used computer-modeling techniques to quantify nitrogen runoff into rivers and streams. Nitrogen fertilizers applied to Midwestern agricultural land can flow down the Mississippi River where they contribute to a hypoxic zone in the Gulf of Mexico. The study’s findings could help farmers modify timing and application of nitrogen fertilizers to reduce those effects, said Chaoqun Lu, an assistant professor of ecology, evolution and organismal biology at Iowa State University and lead author of the study.
Lu and her colleagues used modeling and publicly available water-quality data dating back to 1980 to analyze how precipitation affects nitrogen loading. Previous studies have shown that years with heavy rainfall totals also see more nitrogen loading from land to water bodies.
The new study looked at extreme rainfall events throughout the Mississippi River basin, defined as any rainfall that exceeds the 90th percentile of historical daily-precipitation records for a location in a given month.
Basin wide, extreme precipitation events occurred only 8.6 days per year on average. But they contributed to about one-third of annual total nitrogen yields, according to the data.
There have been more extreme rain events in recent years, which makes the study’s findings even more relevant, said Jien Zhang, a postdoctoral research associate in ecology, evolution and organismal biology and co-author of the study. Data from previous decades showed heavy rainfall events were more likely to occur in the lower Mississippi basin. But more recent data reveal extreme precipitation events expanding to states in the upper Mississippi basin where nitrogen fertilizers are used more intensively.
Greater understanding of the trends could inform farm-management practices to lessen the likelihood of nitrogen loading in waterways, Zhang said. Farmers could try to apply fertilizers when there’s less likelihood of heavy precipitation events in the forecast or stretch applications rather than a single application or an application before crops develop. Data show those strategies could lessen nitrogen loading in waterways without affecting crop productivity, according to the researchers.
The study recently was published in “Communications Earth & Environment.” Visit nature.com and search for “increased extreme precipitation” for more information.