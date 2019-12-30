Shawn Conley and team at the University of Wisconsin recently released the 2019 yield data from their soybean variety trials conducted across the state of Wisconsin. They concluded that no yield differences were observed across herbicide-tolerance traits within nor across regions.
The team is inviting Wisconsin soybean producers and decision influencers to help them better understand herbicide-tolerance trait and post-emergence herbicide adoption in 2019 and producer plans for 2020. The information will be of great value to the educational efforts during this UW-Extension season and research efforts during 2020 and beyond. The survey has 30 questions and should take less than 10 minutes. Please help us them spread the word to obtain as many answers as possible. The survey results will be presented during the 2020 Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic and 2020 Corn-Soy Expo. It will also become available in the team’s blog. Visit www.wiscweeds.info for more information.
Visit bit.ly/UW2020survey to take the survey.