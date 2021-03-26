Hemp-based pulp pact formed

ReStalk Inc. and Sustainable Fiber Technologies recently formed an agreement to process hemp into cellulose pulp and biopolymer for packaging. ReStalk's initial project will be building a pulp mill with the capacity of processing 100 tons of hemp per day.
Consumer demand for new sources of sustainable packaging is accelerating. Along with forest-based fibers, there’s interest in hemp and other agricultural fibers, according to Warren Pullen, executive vice-president of Central National Gottesman, a distributor of pulp, paper, packaging, tissue and non-woven products.
A variety of consumer packaged goods companies are seeking U.S.-sourced green packaging, said Benjamin Cassou, president of ReStalk. Visit restalk.org and sustainablefibertechnologies.com for more information.