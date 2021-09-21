Hemp composite could aid soil-free farming

Hemp has become an increasingly popular crop in the United States in the past few years. Increased production has led to surges in hemp fiber.
Mixing hemp fibers with other materials can form biocomposites suitable for growing plants via hydroponics. But hemp-based biocomposites can sometimes lack mechanical strength needed to support proper plant growth. And current chemical methods developed to improve the structural integrity of the biocomposites usually produce volatile organic compounds harmful to health and the environment.
To address that challenge Barry Cheung, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, introduced an approach that chemically couples lignin and “linking molecules” that fortify the resulting biocomposite. The team’s approach requires only water as a solvent.
Mechanical testing revealed that the new biocomposite is more durable than a standard hemp-based counterpart, holding its shape better when subjected to compressive forces. It also can hold about twice as much water as pure hemp fiber. That puts its capacity about on par with commercial peat moss, according to the University of Nebraska. The team grew both Daikon radishes and green peas from the biocomposite.
Applying the chemical technique to other lignin-containing fibers such as flax could produce more sustainable biocomposites for use in growth media, bioplastics and packaging materials, the researchers said. Visit pubs.acs.org and search for "hemp fiber components" for more information.