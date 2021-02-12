Hemp-industry market analysis published

The hemp industry contributed about $4 billion to the U.S. economy in 2020 and could contribute about $16 billion by 2025, according to the recently released “2021 Hemp & CBD Industry Factbook.”
For every $10 that consumers and patients spend on hemp products, an additional $9 will be injected into the economy – much of it at the local level,” said Kristen Nichols, editor of the "2021 Hemp & CBD Industry Factbook" and "Hemp Industry Daily."
The report combines market data from agriculture regulators and new partner, Nielsen Global Direct. Other features are listed.
- supply chain – from the fields where growers decide which varieties of hemp to grow to manufacturers turning hemp biomass into products to retailers
- state-by-state licensing guide and competitive landscape details
- cultivator, product, retail and investor information
- benchmarks and wholesale prices
