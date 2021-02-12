 Skip to main content
Hemp-industry market analysis published

Hemp plant

Hemp contributes about $4 billion to the U.S. economy in 2020, according to a new report. 

The hemp industry contributed about $4 billion to the U.S. economy in 2020 and could contribute about $16 billion by 2025, according to the recently released “2021 Hemp & CBD Industry Factbook.”

For every $10 that consumers and patients spend on hemp products, an additional $9 will be injected into the economy – much of it at the local level,” said Kristen Nichols, editor of the "2021 Hemp & CBD Industry Factbook" and "Hemp Industry Daily."

The report combines market data from agriculture regulators and new partner, Nielsen Global Direct. Other features are listed.

  • supply chain – from the fields where growers decide which varieties of hemp to grow to manufacturers turning hemp biomass into products to retailers
  • state-by-state licensing guide and competitive landscape details
  • cultivator, product, retail and investor information
  • benchmarks and wholesale prices

Visit hempindustrydaily.com and search for "Hemp & CBD Industry Factbook" for more information

