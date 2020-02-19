Front Range Biosciences and Centennial Seeds recently formed a licensing agreement to develop and commercialize new hemp varieties. The companies already have begun evaluating and trialing vegetative and seed varieties.
Colorado-based Centennial Seeds is a hemp breeder and seed provider. Front Range Biosciences is an agricultural-biotechnology company specializing in tissue-culture propagation and breeding of added-value crops to improve efficiency of clone and seed production. Front Range Biosciences developed a clean-stock program to provide consistent supply of disease- and pathogen-free hemp plants. It has facilities in Colorado, California and Wisconsin. Visit frontrangebio.com and centennialseeds.com for more information.