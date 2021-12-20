Hicken honored posthumously

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s ‘Distinguished Service to Wisconsin Agriculture’ award was granted posthumously to Jeff Hicken for his outstanding contributions to the state’s agricultural industry. Hicken passed away in June 2021.
Hicken was a former member of the Lomira FFA and a former Wisconsin FFA State Sentinel. He began his career as an agricultural-education instructor at Sauk Prairie High School after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
He started his service at the state level in 2006 as an agriculture, food and natural resources education consultant and State FFA adviser with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. He held that position until his passing.
Hicken’s legacy includes his family, his impact on agricultural education and FFA, and his service to many coalitions, committees and boards. Visit wfbf.com for more information.