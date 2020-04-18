The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program recently was updated. The update involves changes required by the 2018 farm bill and discretionary changes intended to improve program administration.
Honeybee producers should pay attention to the program changes to ensure they meet new deadline requirements, said Richard Fordyce, administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.
The emergency-assistance program was previously administered based on the Farm Service Agency’s fiscal year. It will now run according to the calendar year. Producers are still required to submit an application for payment within 30 calendar days of the end of the program year. That isn’t a policy change but will affect the deadline. The signup deadline for calendar-year-2020 losses is Jan. 30, 2021.
Producers will have 15 days from when the loss is first apparent – instead of 30 days – to file a honeybee notice of loss. The change provides consistency between the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, which also has a 15-day notice of loss period for honey.
The notice of loss deadline for livestock feed, grazing and farm-raised fish will remain 30 days from when the loss is first apparent to the producer.
Program participants who were paid for the loss of a honeybee colony or hive in either or both of the previous two years will be required to provide additional documentation to substantiate how current-year inventory was acquired.
If the colony loss incurred was due to colony collapse disorder, program participants must provide certification that the loss was a direct result of at least three of the five symptoms of colony collapse disorder.
• loss of live queen and-or drone populations inside hives
• rapid decline of adult worker-bee population outside hives, leaving brood poorly or completely unattended
• absence of dead adult bees inside hive and outside hive entrance
• absence of robbing collapsed colonies
• at the time of collapse, Varroa mite and Nosema populations aren’t at levels known to cause economic injury or population decline
The Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program covers colony losses, honeybee-hive losses and honeybee-feed losses in instances where the colony, hive or feed have been destroyed by natural disaster or, in the case of colony losses, because of colony collapse disorder. Colony losses must be in excess of normal mortality.
The program also provides emergency assistance to eligible producers of livestock and farm-raised fish, including for feed and grazing losses. It covers losses because of eligible adverse weather or loss conditions such as blizzards and wildfires on federally managed lands. The program covers losses resulting from cost of transporting water to livestock due to an eligible drought. Visit farmers.gov/recover and farmers.gov/service-locator for more information.