Hormones increase heat-stress resistance

To increase their chances of survival, plants activate a heat-shock response. It’s a molecular pathway that human and animal cells also use for protection against stress. Researchers from Germany’s Technical University of Munich have discovered that plant-steroid hormones can promote the response in plants.
Plants produce hormones called brassinosteroids, which primarily regulate plant growth and development. Brassinosteroids also increase heat-stress resistance of plants.
A research group led by Brigitte Poppenberger, a professor of biotechnology in horticultural crops, has interpreted how a special transcription factor – a protein responsible for switching certain sections of the deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – on or off - is regulated by brassinosteroids. The transcription factor, called BES1, can interact with heat-shock factors. That allows genetic information to be targeted toward increased synthesis of heat-shock proteins. When BES1 activity is increased, plants become more resistant to heat stress.
“The results are of interest to biologists trying to expand the understanding of heat-shock response,” Poppenberger said. “They also have potential for practical application in agriculture and horticulture.”
Bio-stimulants containing brassinosteroids are available and can be tested for their ability to increase heat-stress resistance in plants. BES1 also may be become a tool for plant breeders. The transcription factor could be used to create varieties that more resistant to heat stress and provide more stable yields in the event of future heat waves.
